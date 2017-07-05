Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

Prolific tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has recently tweeted the leaked render of Moto X4 depicting the key features of the upcoming Moto X4 smartphone. Based on the render, a recent report on VentureBeat suggests that the forthcoming Moto smartphone in the X series will be named Moto X4 and not 'Moto X 2017' as rumoured earlier.

The X4 was recently touted to be the first Project-Fi compatible non-Google device in the mid-range smartphone segment with an expected launch date for Q4 2017, according to sources close to Motorola and Lenovo.

Also Read: Motorola reveals 6 new Moto Mod concepts out of proposed 12 at Ghana event

Lenovo Moto X4 will feature aluminum body, dual rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance https://t.co/c1s4iegoNG pic.twitter.com/p7yTKwCLmM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 3, 2017

In his latest tweet, Evan Blass has reported that the X4 will indeed feature a unibody aluminium construction with dual rear cameras and IP68 water resistance.

A closer look at the leaked render (above) suggests the presence of 3D glass on the front panel while the left and right bezels seem extremely narrow. We can also notice a headphone jack at the bottom next to the USB port. There is a front-facing camera flash and a rounded dual camera module on the rear.

Recent rumours have also suggested that the Moto handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor and paired with 4GB of RAM. Other expected features include 64GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, dual 13MP camera sensors on the rear panel, a 5.5in full HD display, Quick Charge 3.0 technology and USB Type-C port for charging.