New Miss Universe says she is ‘proud to represent France, and the Universe’
The newly-crowned Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere celebrated her victory on 30 January after winning the Miss Universe pageant in Manila. The 24-year-old from Paris won the crown in a three-hour show in the Philippine capital that focused on diversity and overcoming life struggles, besting 85 hopefuls from all over the world. Mittenaere, who is pursuing a degree in dental surgery, won the 65th edition of the annual competition hosted for the third time by the Philippines.
