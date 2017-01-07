With technology giant Microsoft having hinted that January is a major month for Xbox One gamers — with respect to the arrival of new Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles — it is only natural for gamers to have questions about which popular and most-played titles are currently backwards compatible on Xbox One devices.

We have attempted to deconstruct the current Xbox 360 backward compatible titles on Xbox One consoles across the world. To begin with, we have chosen the popular Call of Duty franchise.

Check out below the list of Call of Duty increments that are currently backwards compatible on Xbox One consoles:

Call of Duty: World at War – This Call of Duty increment was announced as being backwards compatible (on Xbox One) on September 27 2016. Activision is the developer of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – The original Black Ops Call of Duty increment (by Activision) was announced as being backwards compatible, on May 17, 2016.

Call of Duty 2 – This increment joined the backwards compatibility fray on August 23, 2016.

Call of Duty 3 – Call of Duty 3 can currently be checked out by gamers owning Xbox One consoles. The title joined the list of Xbox 360 backwards compatible games from September 22, 2016.

It is also highly expected, by Call of Duty loyalists, that other popular increments such as Modern Warfare 2 and the Infinite Warfare 2 will also become backwards compatibile very soon.

Apart from the above Call of Duty exclusive games, if you want to check out the list of other popular Xbox 360 titles currently backwards compatible on Xbox One consoles, click here.