With Microsoft having teased at releasing newer and additional Xbox 360 titles offering backwards compatibility on Xbox One consoles across the world, it is only imminent for gamers and loyalists of specific games to check out if their favourite titles are currently among the list of Xbox One backwards compatible games. This is before new games join the backwards compatibility fray.

With this being the criteria, we have attempted to deconstruct the current list of Xbox 360 backwards compatible games. As we did earlier with the Call of Duty franchise, this time around we have attempted the popular BioShock series of games.

Check out below, the list of BioShock increments that are currently backwards compatible on Xbox One consoles:

The first-gen BioShock: BioShock, by 2K Games, joined the backwards compatibility fray on December 13 2016.

BioShock 2: BioShock 2 was announced as being backwards compatible on December 13 2016.

BioShock Infinite: BioShock Infinite can currently be checked out by games owning Xbox One consoles. This title joined the list of Xbox 360 backwards compatible games from December 13 2016.

Apart from the above BioShock exclusive games, if you are desirous to check out the list of other popular Xbox 360 titles currently backwards compatible on Xbox One consoles, click here. Also, you are advised to keep your eyes & ears open for new Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles, specially throughout January 2016.