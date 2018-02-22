New Microsoft Surface Pro with 7th Gen Intel CPUs finally comes to India: Price, specs and more

Technology major, Microsoft released the much-anticipated flagship Surface Pro hybrid 2-in-1 laptop in India on February 22.

The new Surface laptop flaunts slim and light anodized metallic body and features a 12.3-inch screen with PixelSense Display technology having a 2736x1824p resolution, Surface Pen input support and Alcantara-type keyboard, which resists spills and absorption.

The company is offering Surface Pro in five configurations featuring Intel's 7th Gen Core m3/i5/i7 processor with 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615/ HD Graphics 620/Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD (Solid State Storage) in India. Microsoft Surface Pro prices start at Rs 64,999 [Check full price list with the detailed configuration in the table below].

All the models will be powered by Windows 10 OS series with Microsoft Office 365, including the new Microsoft Whiteboard app, which allows owners use digital ink to be more creative, collaborative and productive.

Besides the Surface Pro, the company is offering companion accessories such as Surface Pen, Surface Arc Mouse and Surface Cover, as well.

With a new hinge that adjusts 165 degrees, people can now put Surface Pro into Studio Mode to write or sketch. New tilt functionality detects the angle of the Surface Pen to enable more natural shading. The Surface Pen will be available in silver and charcoal colors for Rs 7,999, the company said.

The new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover comes with a full-size glass trackpad having five-finger multi-touch capabilities and the entire keyboard is wrapped in soft yet durable Alcantara material. This creates a comfortable palm rest. The Surface Pro Signature Type Cover costs Rs 10,999.

The Signature Type Cover will be available in platinum color for Rs 12,999. Interested buyers can also purchase Microsoft's ergonomically designed Surface Arc Mouse (in light gray) for Rs 6,399.

Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid 2-in-1 laptop will be available at online Microsoft stores (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as brick-and-mortar retail chains such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India. For commercial customers, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 130 commercial resellers.

Key specifications of new Microsoft Surface Pro laptop:

Model New Microsoft Surface Pro laptop Display 12.3-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI)

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Surface Pen enabled

Surface Dial off-screen interaction OS Microsoft Windows 10 Pro Processor 7th Gen Intel Core m3, i5, i7 RAM + storage (SSD: Solid State Drive) configuration Intel Core m3: 4GB RAM+128GB storage Intel Core i5: Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage

Model 2: 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage Intel Core i7: Model A: 8GB RAM+256GB storage

Model B: 16GB RAM+512GB storage Graphics Intel HD Graphics 615 (Core m3)

Intel HD Graphics 620 (Core i5)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 (Core i7) Camera Main: 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video Front: 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video

Stereo microphones

Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Windows Hello face sign-in front-camera feature Battery Up to 13.5 hours video playback Connectivity Ports Full-size USB 3.0, microSD card reader, Surface Connect, Headset jack, Mini DisplayPort, Cover port Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 4.0 technologyAlso compatible with Surface Pen and Surface Dial Audio Stereo microphones

Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium Add-ons TPM chip for enterprise security, 30-day trial subscription to Office 365 Personal Dimensions 11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.5 mm) Weight Core m3 series: 1.69 lbs (766 g)

Core i5 series: 1.73 lbs (786 g)

Core i7 series: 1.73 lbs (786 g) Price Intel Core m3: 4GB+128GB storage+ Intel HD Graphics 615: Rs 64,999 Intel Core i5: Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage + Intel HD Graphics 620: Rs 79,999

Model 2: 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage + Intel HD Graphics 620: Rs 1,06,999 Intel Core i7: Model A: 8GB RAM+256GB storage + Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640: Rs 1,33,999

Model B: 16GB RAM+512GB storage+Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640: Rs 1,82,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Microsoft products.