New Microsoft Surface Pro with 7th Gen Intel CPUs finally comes to India: Price, specs and more

Technology major, Microsoft released the much-anticipated flagship Surface Pro hybrid 2-in-1 laptop in India on February 22.
The new Surface laptop flaunts slim and light anodized metallic body and features a 12.3-inch screen with PixelSense Display technology having a 2736x1824p resolution, Surface Pen input support and Alcantara-type keyboard, which resists spills and absorption.
The company is offering Surface Pro in five configurations featuring Intel's 7th Gen Core m3/i5/i7 processor with 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615/ HD Graphics 620/Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD (Solid State Storage) in India. Microsoft Surface Pro prices start at Rs 64,999 [Check full price list with the detailed configuration in the table below].
All the models will be powered by Windows 10 OS series with Microsoft Office 365, including the new Microsoft Whiteboard app, which allows owners use digital ink to be more creative, collaborative and productive.
Besides the Surface Pro, the company is offering companion accessories such as Surface Pen, Surface Arc Mouse and Surface Cover, as well.
With a new hinge that adjusts 165 degrees, people can now put Surface Pro into Studio Mode to write or sketch. New tilt functionality detects the angle of the Surface Pen to enable more natural shading. The Surface Pen will be available in silver and charcoal colors for Rs 7,999, the company said.
The new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover comes with a full-size glass trackpad having five-finger multi-touch capabilities and the entire keyboard is wrapped in soft yet durable Alcantara material. This creates a comfortable palm rest. The Surface Pro Signature Type Cover costs Rs 10,999.
The Signature Type Cover will be available in platinum color for Rs 12,999. Interested buyers can also purchase Microsoft's ergonomically designed Surface Arc Mouse (in light gray) for Rs 6,399.
Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid 2-in-1 laptop will be available at online Microsoft stores (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as brick-and-mortar retail chains such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India. For commercial customers, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 130 commercial resellers.
Key specifications of new Microsoft Surface Pro laptop:
|Model
|New Microsoft Surface Pro laptop
|Display
|12.3-inch PixelSense Display
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|7th Gen Intel Core m3, i5, i7
|RAM + storage (SSD: Solid State Drive) configuration
|Intel Core m3:
Intel Core i5:
Intel Core i7:
|Graphics
|
|Camera
|
|Battery
|Up to 13.5 hours video playback
|Connectivity Ports
|Full-size USB 3.0, microSD card reader, Surface Connect, Headset jack, Mini DisplayPort, Cover port
|Wireless connectivity
|Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 4.0 technologyAlso compatible with Surface Pen and Surface Dial
|Audio
|Stereo microphones
Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
|Add-ons
|TPM chip for enterprise security, 30-day trial subscription to Office 365 Personal
|Dimensions
|11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.5 mm)
|Weight
|
|Price
|Intel Core m3:
Intel Core i5:
Intel Core i7: