If you are a user of Microsoft's Outlook email service, then do check if you have been ported to the new Outlook email/cloud experience. This is because Microsoft has been busy upgrading users to the new Outlook look and feel.

Now, the Redmond-based company has stated that its engineers are nearly done with porting active users; however, it is still possible that some of the active users are still not migrated to the new Outlook UI.

Microsoft has also stated that all users would be migrated to the new UI very soon. Therefore, you are advised to check for the new look and feel of Outlook Mail from right now. At this point in time, timeline regarding the completion of porting to the new Outlook experience is yet to be made official.

When will Microsoft's next-gen Project Scorpio surface?

In related developments, the release date of the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is still a mystery and there are possibilities that the console's release would be pushed further, according to a new report that quotes Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer.

Xbox loyalists had earlier expected the Redmond-based company to officially launch and release the Xbox Scorpio next-gen gaming device before or during this year's E3 event that is slated to be held during June in the United States. Now, it seems that even Phil Spencer is in doubt as to when exactly the console would be made available to the gaming fraternity.

[Source: ZDNet].