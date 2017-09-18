Photons are extremely fast and good carriers of information, making them a better candidate than electrons for using in computer chips, but their speed poses a problem too. They are too fast for the data to be processed. Converting them into sound waves, which are much slower, can allow the data to be processed before being sent onward as photons again.
New microchip that converts optic data into sound waves
- September 18, 2017 14:43 IST
