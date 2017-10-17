Prior to its own standalone film, Marvel's Black Panther was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. The first trailer for the film was dropped during the NBA Finals in June and was absolutely spectacular.

The movie features Chadwick Boseman who is the king and protector of the African nation Wakanda as the Wakandan king. Set in a century way more ahead of our own time, the king tries to defend his technological utopia.

The trailer shows that T'Challa has become the new king of Wakanda post his father's demise, T'Chaka (John Kani). But as threats from enemies have started pouring in, he does not get any time for orientation. Fighter Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) asks him what kind of king he is going to be because he is new to the throne and the Avengers.

Watch the trailer below.

According to the official synopsis of the film, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" follows T'Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017

The cast of the film includes— Danai Gurira (fellow fighter Okoye), Angela Bassett (T'Challa's mother, Ramonda), Michael B. Jordan (T'Challa's Wakandan rival Erik Killmonger), Daniel Kaluuya (T'Challa's second-in-command, W'Kabi), Sterling K. Brown (the mysterious N'Jobu), Forest Whitaker (warrior Zuri), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) and Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue/Klaw).

Marvel's Black Panther is set to be released on February 9, 2018 (UK) and February 16, 2018 (US) respectively.