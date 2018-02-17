Maruti Suzuki had a splash at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 with the premiere of Future Concept S and e-Survivor concepts and the launch of 2018 Swift. India's biggest carmaker, however, kept silent on the new WagonR hatchback. Now, a test mule of the upcoming new WagonR has been spotted sans camouflage while testing in Delhi.

The model spotted is draped in white color and it even carries WagonR badging at the rear. Suzuki launched the new WagonR in its home market Japan last year based on the HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno, new Dzire, and new Swift. It is not clear that India-spec WagonR will also underpin the latest platform.

The silhouette of the WagonR has not undergone any massive changes in the latest avatar and retains the tall-boy design. At the front, four slat chrome grille is the new addition and it is complemented with slim wrap-around headlamp units. The front bumper is now a bit toned down in line with the Alto 800. Overall, the face looks matured but it lacks the youthful appeal of the WagonR on sale now.

The side profile remains unchanged and the test model is equipped with steel wheels. At the rear, new WagonR gets LED tail lamps neatly integrated into the pillar. The number plate at the rear has been moved from boot lid to rear bumper like the previous versions of the WagonR. As a whole, the rear of the new WagonR looks quite plain and simple and that is a bit let down.

Though there are no pictures that give us a peek into the interior, the new WagonR is expected to get new seats, new dashboard and possibly a touch-screen infotainment system with steering- mounted controls. On the safety front, the hatchback will be equipped with ABS and Idling Stop of which a badge can be seen at the boot lid.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells the WagonR in 998cc, three-cylinder K10B petrol mill that develops 67bhp power at 6,500rpm and 90Nm torque at 3,500rpm. The mill is offered in five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox options. New WagonR is expected to carry over the same set-up.

