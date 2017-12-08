Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker is likely to have one of the most attractive podiums at the upcoming Auto Expo. As if the new Swift, the Ciaz facelift and the Ertiga facelift were not enough to woo auto enthusiasts at the biennial event in February 2018, the company is readying to line up more models at the show.

According to recent reports, the new Swift could also get Hybrid and Sport versions in India. Well, Swift Sport that made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year is reportedly heading for India and most probably to make its first appearance at Auto Expo 2018. The launch of the new Swift Sport can be expected at a later date, reports CarandBike.

The new Swift Sport is based on the "Heartect" platform, which is lighter and has high body rigidity. At the heart of the new Swift Sport is a 1.4-litre BoosterJet four-cylinder turbo engine, producing 138 bhp of power and 230 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual transmission.

The Swift Sport features an exclusive frontal design with front grille and bumper project the nose beyond that of the standard Swift. There are blacked-out A-pillars and vertically arranged front and rear lamps. The wheelbase is 20mm longer than the previous Swift Sport, while tread is 40mm wider both front and rear. The body of the Swift Sport in its new avatar has been lowered 15mm and widened 40mm. It has a kerb weight of 970 kg, which is 80 kg lighter than the previous version.

Inside, Swift Sport gets new steering wheel with dimpled leather and satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching. The chrome finished shift knob and alloy pedals complement the design. It also features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity.

Maruti is also likely to bring the Hybrid version to India. However, we are yet to hear from Maruti Suzuki regarding the same.