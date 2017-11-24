Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, could be mulling shifting the entire production of its popular hatchback Swift to its Gujarat facility.

The company is reportedly planning to commence the production of its new Swift at the plant in December, with the production expected to go to full swing by January-February next year.

The current Swift models are being made at the company's Manesar facility in Haryana.

According to a report of ET Auto, the company may not be able to accommodate over 2.5 lakh units in the existing plant, and the additional capacity will help accommodate the newer models to meet demand.

The Gujarat plant of the company currently also makes 550 units of the Baleno in a day, and if Maruti plans to shift the production of the Swift to this unit, the production of the Baleno will be moved to Manesar.

The all-new Swift, which was unveiled at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show in March this year, could make its debut in India as early as February next year. In its new avatar, the Swift is based on the light and rigid new-generation Heartect platform.

The new model is expected to get advanced features like a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, a twin-pod instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The India-specific Swift is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission options.

Rumours are rife that the Swift could also get Boosterjet engine and AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) options in India.