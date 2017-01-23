Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, started its 2017 innings with the launch of the Ignis and the year ahead is expected to see a slew of new launches from the company. In the New Year 2017, Maruti's popular sedan the Swift Dzire will also welcome its new avatar, which is currently being put through rigorous tests on the Indian roads.

Maruti Suzuki Swift to get feature updates soon

A lot has already been said about the upcoming new Swift Dzire sedan and this time the upcoming model hits the headlines with good news. The Swift Dzire is reportedly set for its launch in the country by May and the new model of the sedan will hit the assembly lines by March. Maruti Suzuki is believed to be taking the Dzire Tour, the fleet-version of the car, off the assembly line by February this year to make way for the new model.

The new Dzire was caught on camera countless times while undergoing tests and in its new avatar, the sedan will boast changes both inside and outside. The new Dzire expected to get new front fascia with new headlamps and reworked grille. It is also likely to get new taillamps. Some of the changes in the new Swift Dzire are likely to be in line with the next-gen Swift. As for features, expect the new Dzire to house automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, reverse camera and steering-mounted controls.

Under the hood, the Swift Dzire is likely to carry over the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines of the current model. However, the company is said to be considering a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology for the new Dzire.