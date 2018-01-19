Maruti Suzuki's new Swift is inevitably the hottest topic in the auto world now. The new Swift, one of the eagerly awaited cars of the year 2018, is just a couple of days away from its launch in India. The company has already revealed the details of the India-specs new 2018 Swift and the launch is expected to happen at the Auto Expo on February 7.

Maruti Suzuki Swift will be sold through the new showrooms of the company christened as Maruti Suzuki Arena. Arena dealership is part of company's Transformation 2.0 Initiative, which is built on the pillars of design, technology and experience. But hold on, this is the regular dealership of the company with a new blue signature design element as the company strides towards digital integration.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift--Bookings, features, specs and design

The new 2018 Swift is open for bookings across the showrooms of the company against a token amount of Rs 11,000. Based on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform, which also underpins the premium hatchback Baleno and the new Dzire, the hatchback looks peppy and comes with a host of features onboard.

From a visual standpoint, the new Swift still unmistakably carries the silhouette of its older version, but with tags with it a raft of changes inside and outside. The new front grille design with the floating roof and LED projector headlamps with a signature LED DRL design gives the new Swift a bolder and stylish face. The new Swift is now 40mm wider and gets 20mm longer wheelbase than the older version besides new taillamps and bumpers.

On the features front, 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with SmartPlay Infotainment System, which is compatible with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link, reverse parking camera display, flat-bottom steering wheel and more.

To be offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants, the 2018 Swift will get Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey colour options. Under the hood, the new Swift will be powered by the same 1.2-litre K12 VVT engine petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol engine will develop 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque and the diesel motor will churn out 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The transmission in the new Swift will be handled by five-speed manual transmission, which will come as standard and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel models.

The new Swift is expected to reach the showrooms shortly after its launch at the Auto Expo 2018.