Is the longer waiting period of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan delaying your dream of owning one? This might soon change with emerging reports suggesting that Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is planning to increase the production of its compact sedan

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava told BloombergQuint that the rising demand for the new Dzire is prompting the company to ramp up its production. The new Dzire, which currently has a waiting period of close to six months in some of the cities, will see an increased production of close to 20,000 units in a month to meet the demand.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the all-new Dzire in May with an improved design based on a new platform. In just five and half months, the compact sedan recorded over 1 lakh sales and was on top the sales chart for three consecutive months beating long-reigning Alto. The sales of the new Dzire went high during the festive season and registered over 60,000 units in August and September alone.

Also read: Suzuki mulling Vitara Brezza compact SUV launch in Indonesia

The new Dzire gets the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol and 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engines under the hood. The petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm while the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm. Transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard and five-speed AMT.

Also read: Top 10 PV sales November 2017: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai on top again, leaving no space for others

The new Dzire is pitted against Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Xcent and is priced in the range of Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).