While Reliance Jio has continuously been grabbing eyeballs thanks to its Happy New Year offer, a new LYF smartphone offering the Jio 'Happy New Year' offer has now gone official. The USP of this handset, apart from its Jio compatibility, is the fact that the phone offers 4G LTE at budget pricing.

The LYF F1S also offers dual SIM-card compatibility and runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box. The LYF F1S has a price tag of Rs 9,600 and other key technical specs of the smartphone include:

5.2-inch display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 423 ppi

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) operating system

1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC

16 MP rear camera

5 MP front snapper

Dual SIM-card support

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 128GB

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity

3,000 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery

In other LYF-related developments, another Jio SIM-compatible handset named LYF Water 9 is now listed with a price tag of Rs 8,474. This handset joins yet another recent release, which is the LYF F1 that is priced at Rs 13,999. The USP of this handset is its ability to support carrier-aggregation (CA), which enhances data transfer rates that directly results in you getting to experience faster web browsing. CA technology is also claimed to have a positive impact on the battery life of the smartphone.