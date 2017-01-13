- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
New London cafe takes exercise as payment for your lunch
Pop-up cafe Run for your Bun has been in London from the 11-13 January where customers have to undergo a 10 minute HIIT workout to pay for their lunch.
Most popular