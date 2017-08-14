Having already disclosed LG V30's display and primary camera details, the South Korean smartphone-maker on Monday has revealed upcoming flagship device's new UX 6.0 interface and security features.

LG's new UX v6.0 has been created with V30's FullVision Display to offer immersive viewing experience. It also gives several useful shortcuts and features to make the best use of the camera's advanced dual-lens capabilities.

For instance, Graphy, which can be accessed in the camera's Manual Mode, help device owners to capture quality professional shots and offers metadata presets – such as white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO.

It also offers different shooting modes such as auto, grid shot, snap shot and match shot are conveniently grouped under one menu for ease of selection. GIFs can be quickly created in the Gallery menu while the Create Movie option allows for the creation of movie using photos and/or video files which can then be edited in the included Quick Video Editor.

One of the highlights of the LG V20 was its dedicated always-on secondary screen on top to display messages and other important notification, but this time the company has ditched it in the upcoming V30 series in favour for new semi-transparent "Floating Bar" on the V30. It allows for quick access to frequently used functions and can be dragged completely off the FullVision display when not needed. When powered off, the Always-on Display (AOD) can be now customised, as well. The AOD now not only shows the clock, it can also be set to display Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photograph as well.

LG has also confirmed that V30 will be an advanced security feature and comes packed with face-scanner for unlocking the phone's screen. The interesting thing to note is that it can be opened instantaneously using the front facing camera even when the phone's display is off.

Furthermore, LG V30 also boasts Voice Recognition supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology for always-on, always-listening capabilities that require very little battery power. It uses a combination of the user's voice and self-generated keywords (ideally three to five syllables combined) to unlock the V30 without the need to press a button or swipe the screen.

LG has improved the customisation options in the new UX 6.0 by incorporating Haptic feedback with several vibration combinations on the LG V30.

LG V30 is said to sports 6.0-inch FullVision QHD (1560x1440p) display and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM, dual-camera on the back with f/1.6 aperture and 64GB storage. It is also expected to boast of IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body.

LG V30 is scheduled to make its official debut on August 31 in Germany, the very location, which is hosting the globally acclaimed trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September (1-6).

