Austrian two-wheeler maker KTM has reportedly added a new White colour option to its popular 390 Duke in India. Emerging reports suggest that the new 390 Duke White is available for bookings at dealerships of the company with the new paint shade launched without changes in the current price tag of the model.

According to a report of BikeWale, the dealerships of KTM have promised delivery of the new 390 Duke White within a month. As of now, KTM 390 Duke is sold only in Black paint shade.

Although the White coloured 390 Duke had made it to the showrooms earlier in 2017, it was reported then that the White colours were launched as a limited edition. However, a later report said that the White 390 Duke was not meant for the Indian market but a mistake during the dispatch of the export of White models sent it to the showrooms in the country. A few customers in India already have the 390 Duke with the white paint job. It looks like the latest development this time is not a 'mistake'.

KTM had launched the new 390 Duke in India in February. It is one of the most sought-after street fighters in India and the new version comes with more menacing looks, crisp body panels and a chiselled fuel tank.

The naked bike is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp. KTM 90 Duke features ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface and the ABS as a standard.

KTM 390 Duke has also won the Indian Motorcycle of The Year (IMOTY) for 2018.