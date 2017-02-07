While Marvel is preparing for Avengers and solo movies on Spiderman and Black Panther, DC is occupied reuniting the Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Women, The Flash and Aquaman, among others. The makers are yet to release the trailer of the film. However, new images from the trailer of Justice League have emerged on social media platforms and they show the DC superheroes in action. The new stills give fans the first clear look at Cyborg and Aquaman.

In the four images released, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is seen dominating most of the action though Superman is nowhere to be seen. One of the images features The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman (who looks surprised) while another shows her alongside Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

The film attempts to recover DC from the negative response Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received when released in March 2016. To shift from the dark image Batman v Superman set in, Director Zack Snyder, in one of his recent interviews, implied that the new Justice League movie is made to offer more. "It not only offers an opportunity for great drama and complex relationships, but it also often results in great fun. It's an exciting concept to explore and it only gets better when you add the component of our incredibly talented cast - their chemistry really adds to that dynamic," he said.

The director also added: "One of the more rewarding aspects of creating Justice League was having fun exploring the dynamic between this diverse group of characters, inherently larger-than-life characters with disparate backgrounds, ethics and unique perspectives, all trying to come together and work as a team."

Justice League has been directed by Zack Snyder and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarin Hinds and JK Simmons in the lead. Justice League premieres in cinemas on November 17, 2017.

Watch the Comic Con Footage here: