Looks like we finally have an idea of who will take the lead in the upcoming Justice League movie and it's not Superman Henry Cavill or Batman Ben Affleck. The trailers have been hinting that Batman will take the responsibilities of forming the league and Superman's return will be one of the primary focuses of the movie.

However, a new plot synopsis shared on Mattel's packaging revealed an unexpected superhero to be the central character. The toy store behind the packaging of Justice League themed Barbie dolls reveal that Wonder Woman Gal Gadot might have a bigger role than earlier hinted.

Also Read: Did Zack Snyder just hint Justice League is Joss Whedon's movie?

It was earlier hinted that Wonder Woman's back story will play a prominent role in setting up Justice League. Even in the new trailer, many characters and Amazon were seen. The new synopsis has reassured that she will be crucial for the movie.

The synopsis printed on the toy box shared by Papusile Mere, a Romanian Barbie fan blog read: "Once again, Wonder Woman must demonstrate her ability as a fierce warrior. Facing a great enemy, she and Batman join forces to recruit a group of meta-humans to stand against this newly awakened threat. Having formed an unprecedented league of heroes, they set out to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

The synopsis shared by Warner Bros was a 360 degree wrap up, touching upon everyone involved in the league. It said, "In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of meta-humans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

The new synopsis reaffirms the fact that Wonder Woman is going to play a crucial role not only in Justice League but also in the future of DCEU. The Gal Gadot female superhero proved to be a massive success at the box office which lifted Warner Bros and DCEU. Her addition to The Flash's movie, Flashpoint, also indicated that there will be more to her role than just Wonder Woman movies.

Also Read: Is DCEU trying to replicate Spider-Man: Homecoming with The Flash's Flashpoint?

Justice League will set a platform for Superman's return after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and establish storylines for The Flash, Wonder Woman 2 and Aquaman.

Justice League will be released on November 17.