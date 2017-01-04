It's no more a secret that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the new Jimny SUV in India. The market entry of next generation Jimny is expected in early 2018 and reports indicate that Jimny will replace the Gypsy in India.

Tata Safari Storme to replace Maruti Suzuki Gypsy as new Army vehicle

Maruti Suzuki is bringing the new Jimny as a replacement for Gypsy to cash in on the latter's iconic status, reports Financial express. Gypsy has been the preferred choice of the Indian Army for years but the force recently decided to replace its fleet with Tata Safari Storme. This will lead to the discontinuation of Gypsy. Jimny is expected to carry on the baton from the Gypsy in India.

Despite India being the leading market for Suzuki, the Japanese car maker has never showed interest in launching the Jimny compact SUV in the country. In the global market, it came with a 1.3 litre M13A petrol engine that generates 83 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. The mill is connected to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic gearbox.

There were rumors saying new Jimny will be based on a generation platform underpinning Ignis and Baleno, but fresh reports say the SUV will settle for an advanced ladder-frame platform. Suzuki will be able to retain the robustness and go-anywhere character of the off-road machine by using the same platform.

The new Jimny will be powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine. The engine will make its India debut with Baleno RS slated for early 2017. The BoosterJet unit is expected to generate 110hp of power and 169Nm of torque. It will be coupled to either five-speed manual or a new automatic gearbox. The Jimny will also boast of an AllGrip Pro all-wheel-drive system for extreme off roading.