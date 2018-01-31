As we promised to keep you updated on the previous "Apple Family Purchase issue," here we are with the updates. Apple is going to introduce new features with the update of iOS 11.3, which is scheduled to arrive this spring. Among those features, there will be one which is aimed at that family purchase feature.

It was earlier reported that the Face ID feature on Apple iPhone X had made a lot of things easier for users, but on the other hand, also made some things difficult. As some users seemed to be complaining about the missing functionality in Family Sharing's Ask to Buy feature.

In simple words, users with the new iPhone X don't have the option of using the Face ID in Ask to Buy feature. So, the users had to manually input the password.

However, Apple seems to be coming with a solution for this problem, the upcoming iOS 11.3 update will allow users to utilise their Face ID in Ask to Buy instead of entering the password every time.

Basically Ask to Buy is an iOS feature that allows parents to control what their children are buying with their phone. It is useful, given that children have been known to rack up hundreds of dollars of purchases by mistake.

With the release of the iPhone X, Apple has introduced its latest security feature­­­ – Face ID– and removed the biometric sensor from the phone. In December, iPhone X users had complained about the missing feature on their devices.

According to reports, every family purchase request was asking users for their Apple ID credentials instead of asking for the Face ID.

However, iOS 11.3 is expected to be released to the public by this spring. Other features with the update include a battery health monitor, improved ARKit, Health Records and option to disable slowdowns of the older iPhones.