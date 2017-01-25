South Korean auto major Hyundai is expected to launch a facelifted avatar of its popular hatchback, the Grand i10, in India this year. While a lot has been talked about its new avatar- right from its styling to pricing- the engine hardly figured in the discussions.

The latest tidbit is that the Grad i10 is getting a new engine under the hood, replacing its current 1.1-litre CRDi unit. The emerging reports suggest the Hyundai is testing a 1.2-litre diesel engine in the Grand i10, which is likely to make it to the new facelift. Currently, Hyundai Grand i10 comes with a 1.2-litre and a 1.1-litre engine. While the petrol 1.2-litre Kappa engine that churns out 82bhp and 116 Nm is likely to be continued, the diesel model of the vehicle is likely to get a 1.2-litre engine. The new engine is expected to produce higher power than the current diesel mill that generates 70bhp and 160Nm of torque.

In addition to this, other changes in the Grand i10 facelift is expected to include a new front and rear end, with reworked front bumper, LED daytime running lights and front-grille. The changes are also likely to be extended to the cabin and may include features such as a new touchscreen infotainment system.

A previous report said that the new Grand i10 facelift could also see change in its name as Hyundai is planning to add suffix 'Prime' to its current name. However, we are yet to hear from the company on the same.

Source: TeamBHP