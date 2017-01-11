The South Korean carmaker Hyundai's small car in India--the Grand i10--will get a facelift in February. Reports suggest that the Grand i10 facelift will add a suffix to its name.

The Grand i10 facelift will be called Grand i10 Prime, reports MotorOctane. Hyundai, which has used the name 'Prime', to its facelift models in the international market, is reportedly planning to introduce the same in India. Hyundai Atos, the car, which was sold in India as Santro has a facelift model- Atos Prime. While Hyundai is yet to make any official announcement, reports are already doing rounds that the Xcent facelift, which is also expected hit the market soon, would get the name Prime.

Coming back to the Grand i10 facelift, the new version of the hatchback was caught on camera while undergoing testing in the country. From what we know so far, the changes are most likely to be visual modifications and will remain the same as the current model in terms of body dimensions and styling. The Grand i10 facelift is likely to get a new front and rear end, with reworked front bumper, LED daytime running lights and front-grille. The changes are also likely to be extended to the cabin and include features such as a new touchscreen infotainment system.

As far as the engine bit is concerned, currently, Hyundai Grand i10 comes with 1.2-litre and 1.1-litre engine and this will continue. While the petrol 1.2-litre Kappa engine can churn out 82bhp and 116 Nm, the diesel model of the vehicle with a 1.1-litre three cylinder U2 VGT motor engine can deliver 70bhp power and 163 Nm of torque.

Source: MotorOctane