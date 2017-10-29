Top 7 smartphones launched in India in August 2017 Close
HTC had earlier teased the rear-side camera and fingerprint sensor of the upcoming U11 series Android flagship, which many believe will be the U11+. Now, the company has shown the front panel, revealing the display features.

The HTC device seen in the latest poster released on Twitter boasts near-zero bezel, confirming that the U11's top-end model will have a screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and offer an immersive viewing experience.

It comes as no surprise, as HTC-rivals such as LG, Samsung and even Apple have already adopted the new display standard in their new phones such as FullView screen-based LG G6/V30 or the Infinity Display in Galaxy S8/Note8 series and iPhone X.

Now, HTC is all set to join the club with the U11+ series.

New HTC U11 teaser reveals display feature: All you need to know about Android flagshipHTC (@htc) via Twitter

HTC U11+: What we know so far about Android flagship

As per information we have gathered so far, HTC U11+ will sport a 6.0-inch WQHD+ (2960x1440p) LCD screen with 538 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution.

It will feature a glossy metal-and-glass-blended shell with IP68 certification (up to 5 feet — 1.5 metres — under water for close to 30 minutes).

'Squeezable' flagship HTC U11 with DxO 90 rated camera debuts in India; price, specificationsHTC Press Kit

It is also said to boast a 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-tone LED flash support on the back, an 8MP front shooter, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable via microSD card), Edge Sense technology on the chassis, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Boom Sound audio system and a 3,930mAh battery.

The recently-released teaser has hinted that HTC U11+ will have the wireless charging feature as well.

Read more: HTC U11 series teaser image out: Design language, key battery feature revealed

HTC is scheduled to host the new U11 series phone launch event in the company's home city Taiwan on November 2.

