Last week, HTC had confirmed a product launch event in Taiwan on November 2 and the invitation had a graphic image of the alphabet 'U' superimposed on the back, confirming that the company will be unveiling the new U11 series phone.

Now, HTC has teased the actual phone on Twitter giving us and the fans a glimpse of the device's design language. In the photo, we can see a big circular single camera module with multi-LED flash on the left and laser autofocus on the right. There is also a fingerprint sensor with HTC engraving further down.

What's intriguing about the teaser is that the weird circuit lines flowing below the brand name. Initially, it looked like the graphics team's creativity to showcase the glossy shell. But, upon closer observation, it looks more like HTC is highlighting the wireless charging coil, which are usually embedded below the back cover.

You’ll see it all on 11.02.2017. pic.twitter.com/vzYtKVdjK5 — HTC (@htc) October 24, 2017

This is a welcome development as wireless charging is becoming new standard among flagship phones. Samsung has been in the forefront of this technology and brought it first with the Galaxy S6 (2015) series and now, Apple has also embraced it (iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the iPhone X). Sadly, HTC U11, which was launched earlier this year, did not feature it. It now looks like the company has made amends and is ready to bring it to HTC U11 Plus.

Other expected features of HTC U11 Plus:

According to reports, HTC U11 Plus will sport a 6.0-inch WQHD+ (2960x1440p) LCD screen with 538 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution. It will feature a glossy metal-and-glass blended shell with IP68 certification (up to 5 feet -- 1.5 meter -- under water for close to 30 minutes).

It is also said to boast 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, dual-tone LED flash support on the back, an 8MP front shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable via microSD card), Edge Sense technology on the chassis, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Boom Sound audio system and a 3,930mAh battery.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on HTC products.