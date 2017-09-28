Described as Plutos bladed terrain the ridges are found at high altitudes along the equatorial region. They can be several hundred feet tall, some as tall as New York City skyscrapers and have been described as one of Pluto and amp;#39;s most puzzling features.
New horizons flyover of Pluto
Described as Plutos bladed terrain the ridges are found at high altitudes along the equatorial region. They can be several hundred feet tall, some as tall as New York City skyscrapers and have been described as one of Pluto and amp;#39;s most puzzling features.
- September 28, 2017 15:46 IST
-