Japanese car-maker Honda is ready to roll out the red carpet to welcome its first compact SUV in India. WR-V is a compact SUV based on Honda's popular hatchback Jazz and will enter the market on March 16.

Honda WR-V is a late entrant into the space of compact SUV, which already has players like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. WR-V will also be battling it out against crossovers like Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura.

Honda WR-V design and styling

As we have reported before, the new WR-V from Honda underpins the platform of Jazz. However, Honda seems to have put a lot of work to make it look different from Jazz. In terms of dimension, WR-V measures 3,999mm in length, 1,734mm in width, 1,601mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm.

WR-V has taken a detour from the design of Jazz hatchback and wears a new front fascia with wide and protruding grille and gets thick chrome slat above the grille, which extends to the headlamps. The front profile of the upcoming crossover includes round fog lamps, new headlamp unit and front skid plate. The headlight of WR-V features LED Daytime Running Lamps.

The side profile of the new WR-V features black cladding. The compact SUV rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, WR-V gets LED tail lamps, rear windshield wiper and faux skid plate for the rear bumper.

Interior

The cabin of WR-V features a layout similar to that of Jazz with all-black dashboard with silver inserts. There is horizontal AirCon vents and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and Mirrorlink connectivity.

Engine

As far as the engine bit of the new WR-V is concerned, it borrows the powertrains from Jazz. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The transmission in the petrol variant is taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox

Price and bookings

The new WR-V is open for bookings against a down payment of Rs 21,000. Honda will break the cover of WR-V on March 16. It is expected to be priced starting at around Rs 7 lakh.