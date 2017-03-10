Honda India has put up a microsite for its upcoming compact SUV, WR-V, which is slated for launch in India on March 16. WR-V is the Japanese car-maker's first offering in the highly-competitive compact SUV segment.

The microsite of WR-V also runs a countdown to the launch of the new model and is open for registration. The bookings for the new WR-V are open across dealerships of the company. WR-V is based on the popular hatchback, Jazz.

Under the hood, WR-V will come with the same powertrain as Jazz. It will get a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The transmission in the petrol variant is taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 7 lakh, WR-V will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport in its segment, while competition is also expected from Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura.

In terms of dimension, WR-V will measure 3,999mm in length, 1,734mm in width, 1,601mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. It will feature round fog lamps, new headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lamps.