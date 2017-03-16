UPDATES: -

10.48 a.m.: The new WR-V will be slotted between Jazz and the BR-V in India.

10.42 a.m.: The new compact SUV of Honda will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

10.30 a.m.: It is a Jazz-based crossover with SUV styling and measures 3,999mm in length, 1,734mm in width, 1,601mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,555mm.

10.15 a.m.: The WR-V stands for Winsome Runabout Vehicle.

10.12 a.m.: By the way, do you know what WR-V stands for?

Japanese carmaker Honda is all geared up for the launch of the new WR-V in India on Thursday, March 16. The WR-V will mark Honda's foray into the compact SUV segment in India.

India is the first market to manufacture and launch Honda's global model, the WR-V. Honda WR-V is a late entrant into the space of compact SUV, which is already flooded with offerings like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. The competition just does not end there. The WR-V, the Jazz-based crossover with SUV styling, will also square off against crossovers like Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura.

Bookings for the WR-V are underway across the dealership centres of the company against a down payment of Rs 21,000. The new Honda compact SUV is expected to be priced starting at around Rs 7 lakh.

The new compact SUV of Honda will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm will power the petrol models, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque will do the duty in the diesel version of the WR-V. The transmission in the petrol variant will be taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox.

