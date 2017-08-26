Japanese carmaker Honda may bring the new Jazz facelift to India, but it might make its entry later than thought.

Although the earlier reports had suggested that the new Jazz, a mid-life facelift of the premium hatchback, may not make it to the Indian market, the latest reports give a different story.

A report on MotorOctane, while indicating that the new Jazz could be launched in India, says that it will not happen this year. The new Jazz is reportedly coming to India by mid-2018.

It was reported earlier that the launch of the new Jazz could be put on hold as the company was focusing on the new WR-V crossover. The WR-V, the Jazz-based crossover, was launched in the country in April this year and has been jingling the cash registers.

The new Jazz, when it comes to India, is unlikely to get any mechanical updates.

In India, the Jazz is currently offered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel with 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque.

While these engines are likely to be continued, there have also been rumours of the 1.5-litre petrol mill of the City making it to the Jazz.

The Honda Jazz is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai Elite i20.

In its new avatar, the Jazz will get more pronouncing grille on the front with redesigned bumper and LED headlamps.

While the side profile of the Jazz is likely to remain untouched, the Jazz is expected to get the LED taillamps at the rear.

The Jazz is likely to get all-black interior and dual-tone colour options for the interior. The feature list of the hatchback in its new avatar is expected to include new touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera and push button start among others.

The new Jazz is also expected to offer safety features like airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across all variants.

