If the emerging reports are anything to go by, Japanese carmaker Honda is looking to bring the fifth generation CR-V SUV to India by next year and for the first time, the SUV is likely to get a diesel engine version in the country.

A recent report of AutocarIndia claims that the new CR-V is likely to reach Indian shores in 2018. To be offered in the seven-seater configuration in India, the new India-spec CR-V will be in line with the ASEAN-spec model sold in Thailand. Honda sells CR-V in both five and seven-seater versions in the global market.

While the petrol engine version of the new fifth-generation CR-V is likely to carry over the same i-VTEC 2.4-litre petrol motor from the current model, the 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine will make it to the new diesel version of the SUV. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 190 hp and will come mated to

The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 190 hp and will come mated to the automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.6-litre diesel engine will belt out 158 hp at 4,000rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm, paired to an all-new ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Both the engines are also expected to be offered in the 2-wheel drive (2WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) versions in India when launched next year.

From the styling and design point of view, the India-spec model of CR-V is likely to follow the same styling of its global version. The new CR-V, which has taken a detour from the design of its previous versions sports sleek headlights with LED DRLs and wide, muscular fenders.

The SUV gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, soft-touch instrument panel and contrasting coloured stitching for seats.

The 2017 Honda CR-V measures 4,571 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and comes with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm. With a diesel engine on offer, the new Honda CR-V would now be better placed to compete against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and the soon-to-be-launched Jeep Compass.

Source: ACI