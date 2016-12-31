1 / 2



Honda City is getting a facelift and it is going to be launched in Thailand on January 12 before it comes to the Indian market later in 2017. The latest is that the new City has made its online debut ahead of its official launch through a set of spy shots, painting a clear picture of what we can expect as the new model hits the road.

The spy shots of the new City, shared by Funtasticko.net, give a close view of the front and rear of the City. From the images of the new sedan, it appears that the changes have been mostly limited to the front end, and it now gets a re-worked front bumper with new grille. The City facelift is also expected to get new LED Headlamps and fog lamps. While the side profile of the new City remains untouched except for the new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the rear seems to have got new tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the new City facelift is expected to get a 5.7-cm touchscreen, an automatic climate control system, audio and hands-free telephone controls, paddle shift, cruise control, automotive sunroof and satellite navigation system.

As far as the engine is concerned, the new City is likely to get the same engine of the current model. Currently, the City comes powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can develop 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission. The City takes on the likes of Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Volkswagen Vento in India.

Image Source: Funtasticko.net