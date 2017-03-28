Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is reportedly planning to launch new CBR1000RR Fireblade in India by the end of this year.

YS Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, has confirmed the arrival of new Fireblade in an interview with IndianAutosBlog. The company has unveiled the 2017 CBR1000RR SP and CBR1000RR SP2 at the Intermot show in October 2016. In November, the Japanese automaker unveiled the new basic model of CBR1000RR at EICMA Show.

It is not clear whether the HMSI will launch all the three models in India. The base CBR1000RR will be the most likely candidate. Here are seven things you need to know about Honda's new litre-class supersport machine.

1. Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade will be the flagship supersport motorcycle of Honda in India.

2. The bike will be powered by a 999 cc in-line four cylinder engine with 189bhp at 13,000rpm and 114Nm at 11,000rpm output mated to six-speed transmission.

3. Honda's first inline four-cylinder engine in the CBR1000RR also gets throttle-by-wire technology derived from the system used by the RC213V-S. The technology uses an Acceleration Position Sensor (APS) integrated to the right handlebar switchgear to convert movement of the grip into an electrical signal sent to the ECU.

4. While the CBR1000RR SP series boasts of Ohlins semi-active suspension, the regular CBR1000RR is fitted with Showa's Big Piston Fork (BPF) and Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock absorber at front and rear for everyday use.

5. Honda claims 90 percent of new Fireblade's major components are new. Power-to-weight ratio has been improved by 14 percent and is the best ever for the CBR1000RR.

6. The motorcycle boasts of Honda Selectable Torque Control, selectable engine brake, new ABS, Riding Mode select system and Power selector.

7. The new Fireblade will be offered only in Victory Red or Matt Ballistic Black and it will be priced over Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom in India.