Keen to capitalize on the growing demand for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) is planning the introduction of a new compact SUV based on the new version of its compact sedan, Amaze. The company had showcased the new Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018 based on a new platform that was codenamed 2UA. The model, if introduced, could be the carmaker's answer to Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza.

Although Honda has WR-V, a crossover hatchback or crossover SUV in its line-up for the Indian market, the model does not seem to be an ideal choice for those who are looking to buy a compact SUV. Honda could be looking to fill this gap with its new compact SUV that would rival the already established Vitara Brezza.

Not much is known about Honda's upcoming SUV now. However, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and MG Motors gearing up in a big way to step up their game in the SUV space, it is becoming the most happening segment.

"The SUV is a growing segment in India; it offers more potential than a small car in the current context. We are studying multiple SUV options on the new Amaze platform," Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO of HCIL had said earlier.

The new SUV of Honda could sit below the WR-V. While it is not known yet how feasible the new Amaze's platform for a compact SUV, reports are doing the rounds that Honda could stick to the standard boxy styling for its new model. The company's compact SUV is likely to host a slew of new features in order to pose a challenge to the already established runners in its segment and the pricing could undercut the WR-V.

Honda is expected to launch six new models in India in next three years. While the new CR-V and the Amaze are two of the models making way to the market in the next few months, the rest the information remains scanty. However, it can now be confirmed that a compact SUV is definitely in Honda's plan, but the timeframe of its launch is something that we are waiting to hear.