Hero MotoCorp is reportedly gearing up to debut with a host of new models in India before the end of 2017. We already reported that the new Xtreme 200S, the much-awaited sporty premium motorcycle of the company, is likely to be unveiled in its production guise in December with a launch expected sometime in early 2018. Now the latest news is that the last month of 2017 may also see the arrival of a new scooter from the brand.

Also read: Hero Xtreme 200S may finally have a launch date and here it is

A report of GaadiWaadi reveals that the Hero is readying a brand new 125cc scooter, which will be unveiled in India on December 18 along with the Xtreme 200S and 110cc Passion Pro. The new 125cc scooter may get retro-styling, targeting the urban young Indians. If it is true, the new scooter will be pitted against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 scooters.

Hero had showcased the Dare 125 scooter in India at the Auto Expo 2014. A recent report had indicated that the Dare could be sold in India as Aava. It remains to be seen if the newly rumoured 125cc scooter could be any of these.

Also read: TVS Apache RR 310S aka Akula 310 to be launched in December

If it is the rumoured Aava, it is expected to be powered by a 124.8cc 4-stroke engine, which can churn out 9.38 bhp of power and 9.8 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission. It will feature dual-tone alloy wheels and body colour, fully digital instrument console, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. Other features expected in the new scooter include disc brake for the front wheel and front forks. The Aava, which is expected to weigh 114kg and will have a fuel tank capacity of 6 litres. The new 125cc scooter of Hero is expected to be priced at around Rs 60,000.

Image: MotorBeam