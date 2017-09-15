New Hampshire investigating alleged hanging of biracial boy

Over the past two weeks, the alleged hanging of an 8-year-old biracial boy has roiled the small, picturesque town of Claremont, New Hampshire. As a few hundred residents gathered in town for a prayer vigil organized by local clergy on Tuesday night, fresh allegations by the boys family further rocked this normally quiet area. In an interview with Newsweek on Tuesday, the boys maternal grandmother, Lorrie Slattery, said local police did not begin seriously investigating the incident until images of the boys neck went viral on social media.