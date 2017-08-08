The German luxury carmaker Audi has announced offers on its best-selling cars – Audi A3, Audi Q3 and Audi A4-- across India. The offers include affordable EMIs starting at Rs 24,999, complimentary insurance for the first year, three years-service plan coupled with an additional two years of extended warranty, loans at an attractive 7.99 interest rate and exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh.

The offers came into existence barely a few hours after the Goods and Services Council approved the increase in cess of luxury cars and SUVs to 25 percent from the current 15 percent. However, the proposed cess might require an amendment to the GST laws to take effect. The new cess will make the cars in this segment a tad pricier. Audi's models fall in this tax bracket.

"This is the best time to get your favourite Audi at an unbeatable offer. We are celebrating the completion of ten years of Audi in India this year and invite all Audi enthusiasts to celebrate the 'Unbeatable' offers with us. Our best-selling cars are available now with benefits rarely seen before," said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

In May, before GST came into effect, Audi had given away sales and service offers that included competitive pricing and a Comprehensive Service Package. While the Comprehensive Service Package covered services such as maintenance, warranty and wear and tear, Audi's entire range of models offered in India were on sale with discounts for a limited period.