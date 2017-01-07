Renault India, the Indian subsidiary of French car maker Renault, had a dream year in 2016. The manufacturer of Kwid breached 100,000 car sales for the first time since the brand was introduced in 2008. To continue the positive momentum, Renault India has confirmed that it will launch a new product every year. Emerging reports indicate that one of the new products will be the new generation Symbol sedan and it will essentially replace the slow-selling Scala.

Symbol is the Logan in Brazilian market and pictures of the new generation sedan have been leaked online. The images posted by Autopolis show the new version incorporating the new design language of Renault. The new Symbol comes with C-shaped LED DRLs incorporated to new headlamp units. The grille is in line with the new Koleos SUV. The rear of the car is more cohesive unlike Scala. This is expected to make the vehicle more popular.

Symbol will be based on Renault's B0 platform, Carewale reported. This will reduce the dependency on the Nissan co-developed CMF-A platform. The sedan is expected to be powered by a 1.6-litre K4M petrol engine, while the diesel mill will be the same 1.5-litre dCi unit. Apart from manual transmission, the sedan is also expected with AMT transmission on both diesel and petrol mills.

Sumit Sawhney, country chief executive at Renault India, has already said that the company wants to put in at least 80 percent local content for its upcoming car to price them aggressively. Symbol is also expected with high amount of localisation. This is expected to aid Renault to price the car in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Symbol will go up against Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Nissan Sunny and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Source: Autopolis