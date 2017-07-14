Freshly leaked renders of Galaxy Note 8 front panel have surfaced online, confirming its edge-to-edge display with smooth corners. The leak has gone viral on Twitter, thanks to popular Chinese tipster, @mmddj_china.

The latest display panel render (see image above) appears in line with the previous leak, suggesting that the Note 8 will indeed feature corners with least curvatures.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note fans are in for some great news as Samsung is expected to advance the Note 8 release to neutralise competition from iPhone 8 launch in September.

Coming to the key specs, the Note 8 is touted to be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a horizontally aligned dual camera setup and retail in two storage options -- 64 GB and 128 GB. The Note 8 will apparently be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 836 chipset.

In related news, Samsung has allegedly relocated the fingerprint sensor to the rear panel, owing to potential brightness issues being reported on its handsets with fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. Another key point is to address usability issues for single-handed users and prevent smudging of camera lens.

Additionally, the company is expected to bring an enhanced multimedia experience to users with a dual speaker setup, a 3.5-mm audio jack and an S Pen stylus.