Is the US auto carmaker Ford gearing for an update on its Figo hatchback in India? We may not be privy to the finer details yet but the recent images that are doing the rounds on the Internet indicate the imminent arrival of the updated model.

Caught on camera by the folks at MotorBeam on the streets of Bengaluru, the prototype of what seems to be the new updated Figo hatchback interestingly had no camouflage. According to the reports, the updated Figo could be Ford's offering for this festive season and the company may announce the launch soon.

Going by the images, the updated Figo looks the same as the current model in the market in its overall appearance and the style. The model spotted was a white painted Figo and has its roof and ORVMs, in contrast black colour. At the rear, the Figo shows a chrome running between the taillights. The images also reveal alloy wheels. The updates seem to be on the Titanium+ variant of the Figo. The new dual-tone Ford Figo may also get updated Ford SYNC.

There is no word on the mechanical updates on the model so far and it is likely to be continued with the same powertrain that powers the current lineup of Figo. Currently, the hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 110bhp and 136Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill can churn out 99bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque.

Ford is also expected to launch its new EcoSport in India during this Diwali.

Image Source: MotorBeam