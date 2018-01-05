Huawei subsidiary Honor has officially confirmed to release the company's latest Android flagship Honor View 10 in India next week.

Like its previous marquee phone Honor 8 Pro, the new Honor View 10 will be exclusively sold on Amazon India, from January 8 onwards for just Rs 29,999.

Honor View 10: The new flagship killer smartphone

Considering its feature-rich hardware and aggressive price tag, Honor View 10 is now unarguably the best phone in the upper mid-range segment and take on OnePlus 5T, also possibly displace it as the new flagship killer phone.

For almost half a decade, OnePlus has been ruling the upper mid-range category (Rs. 25,000 to Rs, 40,000), as it offered phones with top-notch hardware on par with established brands such Samsung Galaxy S and Apple iPhones, among others, but priced them half the cost. But of late, mainly in the last 6 to 7 months, Honor starting with Honor 8 Pro in second-half of 2017 and now the new Honor View 10 is giving a tough fight to OnePlus phones and also other premium brands in India.

For the uninitiated, Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160x1080p resolution, thus guaranteeing rich cinematic viewing experience. It also boasts front-facing fingerprint sensor easily accessible for the thumb to open the lock screen.

On the back, it flaunts high-grade metallic shell-cover and also on the edges, providing stability to the structure, so it can sustain accidental fall. Though it may suffer a dent, the internal components will remain intact.

It also boasts dual-camera, one 16MP (RGB) and the other 20MP (Monochrome) with f/1.8 aperture and on the front, a feature-rich 13MP selfie camera with beautification tools and more.

Under-the-hood, Honor View10 comes with sumptuous 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 software and is powered by the company's proprietary 10nm class HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor backed by dedicated NPU (Neural-networking Processing Unit) co-processor, which helps the phone to independently analyse (artificial intelligence-based deep learning) user behaviour and assist them in completing task and also offer tips on how to make use of best feature of the phone.

Furthermore, the camera app also uses NPU to detect the type of picture and make necessary changes to get a top-quality image. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjust the camera focus to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the picture outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

The company claims that the AI technology in the phone will continuously work in the background so that the CPU properly allocate resources to regularly used apps, while curtailing the rarely-used apps from hogging data and also the power, thereby resulting in the longer battery life.

Also, in the long run, the device is less likely slow down unlike the other phones, which seem to exhibit a lag in terms of response while loading apps.

Stay tuned. We have received the Honor View 10 unit and will do the complete review in the coming days.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on technology.

Key specifications of Honor View 10: