Heard enough of Jeep Compass? How about a new Fiat SUV now, but don't hold your breath, it is an SUV again based on the Compass. Rumours have hit the internet that Fiat has resumed the work on a new SUV model, which will replace its Freemont MPV in the international markets.

A report of Autoblog.com.ar claims that the new SUV of Fiat will be based on the Jeep's recently launched Compass. Fiat has put on hold the plans for an SUV a year ago as the brand was working on the Argo hatchback and X6S sedan. According to the latest report, the company has now gone back to the drawing table to restart the work and the new SUV is likely to borrow design and styling cues from Toro pickup.

The new SUV of Fiat is also likely to get the same engine as Toro pickup under the hood. The Toro comes powered by 1.8-litre ethanol/petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multijet turbo diesel engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a six-speed manual or optional nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The new SUV is also expected to get features like 5-inch Uconnect infotainment system, 7-inch MID (multi-information Display), reverse-parking sensors and camera and a panoramic glass roof. It will be a seven-seater SUV and is likely to get front-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

Little is known about Jeep Compass based SUV of Fiat at this time. The Freemont MPV replacement will not make it to the Indian market. More details of the SUV and the launch in the international markets are likely to be out in the coming months.