All eyes are on Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 8. It has garnered more attraction than it should because of the debacle of its predecessor Galaxy Note 7 which was discontinued and then recalled from the market after consumers complained of the ambitious handset catching fire. Its fiasco was said to be caused by a faulty battery, and now the company is getting ready to release its successor, this time perhaps after making sure that everything is alright.

Not much has been leaked on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 but those that have surfaced so far have hinted at an interesting handset, perhaps the most powerful device that Samsung has ever made. It is expected to have several feature upgrades over its predecessor, from the processor to storage to camera.

Also read: Samsung may have revealed an interesting feature of Galaxy Note 8: What we know so far

The South Korean technology giant is expected to introduce on-screen fingerprint reader in the Galaxy Note 8 though there are also reports that the company is having issues in the technology.

Samsung also announced four new camera sensor designs, namely "Bright," "Fast," "Slim" and "Dual" at the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, sparking off speculations that the ISOCELL Dual sensor, which has a black-and-white sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 μm pixels, could be used in the Galaxy Note 8 camera.

South Korean media OSEN (via TheAndroidSoul) has also reported quoting a Samsung official that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in 32GB and 128GB internal storage variants with an expandable storage option of up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The handset is also expected to be priced at $1000 and even $1100 outside its home country.

It may be noted that the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 was available only with 32GB storage though with expandable memory of up to 256GB.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD Infinity display with 2,960×1,440 pixels resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and mount dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and 13MP telephoto lens. It is also expected to feature an iris scanner and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby.

The next-generation device is expected to be released either in August like its predecessor or in September and clash with arch rival Apple iPhone 8.