Researchers at the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center (CRCHUM) have discovered a possible new explanation for female infertility. Age-related female infertility is explained by a defect in the choreography of chromosome sharing during cell division in eggs before they are fertilised. This video shows chromosome segregation in mouse eggs. The spindle is labelled in green while the chromosomes are labelled in red.
New explanation for why fertility declines with age emerges
Researchers at the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center (CRCHUM) have discovered a possible new explanation for female infertility. Age-related female infertility is explained by a defect in the choreography of chromosome sharing during cell division in eggs before they are fertilised. This video shows chromosome segregation in mouse eggs. The spindle is labelled in green while the chromosomes are labelled in red.
- April 3, 2017 21:30 IST
-