  • February 6, 2017 14:50 IST
    By Reuters
New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with a stunning overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on 5 February. For Tom Brady, the 34-28 win earned him Super Bowl MVP honors for an unprecedented fourth time, a quarterback-record fifth NFL title.
