Deimos Imaging

New photos of Antarctica's 1 trillion ton iceberg has been captured in satellite images which provide a detailed view of the continent.

Here are top 5 things to know:

  1. These stunning new images were captured by Deimos Imaging; the photos portray the eastern Antarctic Peninsula in great detail.
  2. The continent had lost one of the largest chunks of its icebergs from the Larsen C shelf around mid-July. This piece of the iceberg was huge enough to cover the US' state of Delaware, which has a size of around 5,130 sqkm.
  3. A campaign was launched by the Deimos Imaging to administer the Larsen C Ice Shelf as well as the newly formed A68 iceberg with the help of a Spanish Earth imaging satellite -- Deimos-1 and a remote sensing Earth observing satellite – Deimos-2. This is very helpful in assessing the precise environmental alterations taking place in the Larsen C shelf of Antarctica.
  4. The A68 iceberg spreads over an area of around 5,800 sq km, which makes it around four times bigger than the Greater London area.
  5. The Larsen C shelf has now turned 12 percent smaller in size over the past two days. The process of regeneration will continue. The ice shelf is now less stable than pre-calving and it may destabilise too like Larsen B did in 2002 after calving in 1995, this is a major cause of concern for the scientists. 