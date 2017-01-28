A mortar shell was found lying at Kishan Garh village in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, on Saturday. The location is believed to be around 15 km away from Delhi Cantonment where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally of NCC cadets.

A police team from the Vasant Kunj Police Station found a suspicious object lying inside a dustbin after having received a tip-off about the same.

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG), along with the police, are currently at the spot trying to defuse the explosive as efforts to neutralise the shell continue, a police officer told the Times of India.

"As an interim measure, the mortar shell has been secured by a bomb blanket," the officer said.

The area has been cordoned off by the police.