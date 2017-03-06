Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 concluded in Barcelona just a few days ago. Now, news has emerged that India will be hosting a similar international-level Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) event later this year.

IMC is the brainchild of Department of Telecom (DoT), the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The GSM Association, which officiates the annual global event of MWC, has agreed to associate with the three-day event that is scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 27.

"There is Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and an edition in Shanghai. There is nothing in between for South East Asia. India is emerging as one of the global leaders in telecom which we will also showcase in the Indian Mobile Congress," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI.

Home-bred smartphone-makers and international technology majors including Facebook, Huawei, Ericsson, Cisco and others are expected to participate in Indian Mobile Congress.

Further, trade ministers from Britain, Sweden and other foreign government officials are also expected to hold discussions with the Indian telecommunication ministry delegates and ink inter-governmental pacts at the Indian Mobile Congress.

"The event will focus on knowledge sharing, exhibition, start ups, skill development and all pillars of Digital India including Make in India," Mathews added.

Watch this space for latest news on IMC 2017.