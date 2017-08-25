After the horrific accident that killed a stuntwoman, Deadpool 2 resumed filming a few days ago. The X-Men movie is speeding towards finishing the shooting in Vancouver, Canada, and new videos from the set are surfacing online almost every day.

Earlier, some clippings revealed a chase sequence being shot. A behind-the-scene picture also showed Cable actor Josh Brolin on the sets while Domino star Zazie Beetz in a stunt scene. Now, a new video teased Julian Dennison's role in the Deadpool sequel.

The actor was welcomed to the sets and introduced to the world in a complete Deadpool style. His casting was announced in a quirky style as he was seen piggybacking on Ryan Reynolds' back.

In the new video, the young star is accompanied by Brolin and Beetz. The footage begins with Cable and Domino chasing a large, matte-black Oshkosh military vehicle. The vehicle is reportedly transporting cattle-like containers with mutants confined inside, Screen Rant reports.

Explaining the sequence, the website writes that Cable is then seen on top of the rear container while Domino is behind him, chasing the container on her Ducati. As soon as the driver attempts to escape, the two actors leaping on to the vehicle, the truck starts going reckless resulting in a sort of mishap.

In the video below, viewers will find the rubbles of the massive crash and the cast spread around the location. Dennison is seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit/inhibitor collar combo standing near the truck whereas Deadpool actor Reynolds is sitting on the fallen vehicle.

The Hunt for The Wilderpeople star's role is still unknown.

Amidst the filming news making headlines, Cinema Blend reports that Deadpool 2 has confirmed that a Sherlock Homles star is joining the Deadpool series. It is now known that Sherlock Holmes actor Eddie Marsan will be joining the R-Rated movie.

The actor confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle. Posting a picture featuring the Deadpool actor with Marsan's children, the star tweeted: "The kids visited me at work on #Deadpool2.Ryan made them feel so special. I'm officially the coolest Dad in the world."

The kids visited me at work on #Deadpool2.Ryan made them feel so special. I'm officially the coolest Dad in the world pic.twitter.com/LzVmL1paBB — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) August 22, 2017

Other cast members include Japanese actress Shiori Kutsuna in an unknown role and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy, apart from the returning stars from the first Deadpool movie.

Deadpool 2 is slated to release on June 1, 2018.